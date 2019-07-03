WATCH: Zion Williamson dunking in a Pelicans jersey
Sometimes, the simplest posts are the best posts.
So we’ll just leave this clip of Zion Williamson dunking in New Orleans Pelicans gear as their summer league squad prepares for action that kicks off this Friday here below for you to enjoy.
What does the season start again???
https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1146458699071991809
