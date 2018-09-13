WATCH: Tyler Seguin signs 8-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars
It’s a great day to be a Dallas Stars fan.
Before the team heads off to training camp, a major piece of business was taken care of on Wednesday as the team came to terms with superstar center Tyler Seguin on an 8-year contract extension worth $78.8 million.
The team posted a video of Seguin making it official as he signed his new contract with Stars general manager Jim Nill.
Pen to paper, @tseguinofficial makes it official. 🖊 pic.twitter.com/FD8OqfLFhV
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 13, 2018
The new deal will keep Seguin in Victory Green for the next 9 seasons.
#91 posted his own tweet about how excited his is to remain with the Dallas Stars.
So excited and thankful to be in Dallas for the next nine years. Let’s get this started! Off to Boise for camp, can’t wait to get to work. #GoStars
— Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) September 13, 2018
