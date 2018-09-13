WATCH: Tyler Seguin signs 8-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars

It’s a great day to be a Dallas Stars fan.

Before the team heads off to training camp, a major piece of business was taken care of on Wednesday as the team came to terms with superstar center Tyler Seguin on an 8-year contract extension worth $78.8 million.

The team posted a video of Seguin making it official as he signed his new contract with Stars general manager Jim Nill.

The new deal will keep Seguin in Victory Green for the next 9 seasons.

#91 posted his own tweet about how excited his is to remain with the Dallas Stars.