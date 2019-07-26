WATCH: Tyler Seguin Pranked With Snakes And Spiders By Paul Bissonnette

Tyler Seguin in one of the most fiercest competitors on the ice.

But when it comes to dealing with snakes and other creepy crawlies, Tyler Seguin sweats…a lot.

The Dallas Stars superstar was the latest “victim” of Paul Bissonnette’s prank show on the NHL’s social channels where he challenges players to reach inside a box to blindly touch various creatures and get their reactions.

Seguin’s reactions were PRICELESS.

Watch the clip below: