WATCH: Today is the 25th anniversary of a home run bouncing off Jose Canseco’s head

The setting was Cleveland Stadium.

The batter was Carlos Martinez.

The right fielder was Jose Canseco.

The year was 1993…the year Bartolo Colon signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Indians.

And history was about to be made…

Saturday, May 26, 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most famous plays in baseball history as a fly ball bounced off the head of Texas Rangers right fielder Jose Canseco for a home run against the Cleveland Indians.

Watch the moment below: