Watch the Texas High School Football Player of the Year Awards on FSSW
FSSW Communications FOX Sports Southwest
WHAT: High School Player of the Year
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 13 | 5:00 p.m.
WHERE TO WATCH: FOX Sports Southwest
STREAM ONLINE: www.foxsportsgo.com
DETAILS: Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program honored six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2018 high school football regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. Winning players from each week gathered for a banquet on Jan. 26 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year were announced.
- Class 6-A: Haynes King, Jr., Quarterback, Longview
- Class 5-A: Chase Griffin, Sr., Quarterback, Hutto
- Class 4-A: Jordan Whittington, Sr., Wide Receiver, Cuero
- Class 3-A: Tyler Rodriguez, Sr., Quarterback, Bonham
- Class 2-A: Jett Whitfield, Sr., Quarterback/Free Safety, New Deal
- Private Schools: Brian Williams, Sr., Safety, Bishop Dunne