Watch the Texas High School Football Player of the Year Awards on FSSW

Chris Blumenshine/BellissimoFoto

WHAT: High School Player of the Year

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 13 | 5:00 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: FOX Sports Southwest

STREAM ONLINE: www.foxsportsgo.com 

DETAILS: Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program honored six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2018 high school football regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. Winning players from each week gathered for a banquet on Jan. 26 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year were announced.

  • Class 6-A: Haynes King, Jr., Quarterback, Longview
  • Class 5-A: Chase Griffin, Sr., Quarterback, Hutto
  • Class 4-A: Jordan Whittington, Sr., Wide Receiver, Cuero
  • Class 3-A: Tyler Rodriguez, Sr., Quarterback, Bonham
  • Class 2-A: Jett Whitfield, Sr., Quarterback/Free Safety, New Deal
  • Private Schools: Brian Williams, Sr., Safety, Bishop Dunne