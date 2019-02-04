Watch the Dallas Maverick introduce Kristaps Porzingis live on FSSW

DALLAS – FOX Sports Southwest will provide live coverage of today’s Dallas Mavericks press conference introducing new players Trey Burke, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Team President/General Manager Donnie Nelson, and Head Coach Rick Carlisle are scheduled to be in attendance as well.

The press conference will also stream on the FOX Sports digital platforms. Available to iOS and Android devices, the platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Video clips from the press conference will be available on FOX Sports Southwest’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

FOX Sports Southwest is the exclusive regional broadcast partner of the Dallas Mavericks.