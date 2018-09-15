WATCH: The Baylor Line – A Tradition Unlike Any Other In College Football
FOX Sports Southwest
It started in 1970.
The legend grew to intimidating proportions in McLane Stadium.
And on Saturday…the Duke Blue Devils will be the next opponent to face the Baylor Line.
Watch this awesome hype video to get ready to cheer on the Baylor Bears as they battle their first Power 5 opponent at home in 10 years.
Sic ‘Em, Bears!
🙌 The Baylor Line is a tradition unlike any other in college athletics. 😎 #SicDuke pic.twitter.com/ktuZ1vcZgM
— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 14, 2018
