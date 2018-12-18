Watch the 2018 UIL Football State Championships on FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Southwest is set to provide extensive coverage of the 2018 UIL Texas High School football state championships from AT&T Stadium in Arlington beginning Wednesday, Dec. 19. The network’s exclusive live broadcasts will include 12 championship matchups over the course of four days, concluding with the 6A Division I title game between Duncanville and Galena Park North Shore on Saturday, Dec. 22.

As one of Texas’ biggest high school sporting events of the year, FOX Sports Southwest will deliver a pro-style production for each game. The telecasts will allow fans to see the action from a bird’s-eye view via Skycam, join the on-field celebration with Steadicam shots, and experience big moments from multiple angles with instant replay.

All of FOX Sports’ Texas High School football coverage will stream live on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

A pair of 1A Six-Man state final games will launch the network’s live coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and be available to stream on the FOX Sports App only. All remaining games will be televised on either FOX Sports Southwest or FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

In some markets, the 2A Division I game between Gruver and Mart on Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and 6A Division I game with Duncanville and Galena Park North Shore on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. will be carried on FOX Sports Southwest Plus due to overlap with NBA broadcasts. Additionally, the 3A Division I game featuring Malakoff and Grandview on Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. will be televised across all markets on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Leading up to the title games, FOX Sports Southwest will debut The Road to the Championship Preview on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The one-hour show will be hosted by Ric Renner include expert analysis from from Texas High School football coaching legend Ken Purcell and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper.

Ford Championship Live shows hosted by Renner will be televised between games beginning Thursday, Dec. 20. The intermission report will include analysis from Purcell and Tepper, as well as special features that highlight the Lone Star State’s unmatched passion for high school football.

High School Scoreboard Live will air Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10:00 p.m. and recap FOX Sports Southwest’s extensive coverage with highlights and expert analysis from Renner, Tepper and Way for every championship game.

High school football fans will find exclusive content, videos and analysis on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter andFOXSportsSouthwest.com. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation on social media by using the #UILonFOX hashtag.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST 2018 UIL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(All times listed are Central. Schedule subject to change.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

11:00 a.m. – Six-Man 1A Division II: Follett (12-2) vs. Strawn (12-2) Where to Watch: FOX Sports App ONLY Link to stream on the FOX Sports App: https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/35e10f78 TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play) & Granger Huntress (Analyst)

2:00 p.m. – Six-Man 1A Division I: McLean (14-0) vs. Milford (12-1) Where to Watch: FOX Sports App ONLY Link to stream on the FOX Sports App: https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/5085e136 TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play) & Granger Huntress (Analyst)

7:00 p.m. – 2A Division II: Gruver (14-1) vs. Mart (14-1)* Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game will be televised on FSSW Plus in San Antonio Spurs viewing territory only; All other markets can find game on FSSW TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Brad McCoy (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & Katie Engleson (Reporter)



Thursday, Dec. 20

11:00 a.m. – 2A Division 1: New Deal (15-0) vs. Mason (15-0) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Mark Followill (Play-by-Play), Shea Walker (Analyst), Alexa Shaw (Reporter) and Lauren Blackwell (Reporter)

3:00 p.m. – 3A Division II: Canadian (14-1) vs. Newton (14-0) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Mark Followill (Play-by-Play), Brad McCoy (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & Katie Engleson (Reporter)

7:00 p.m. – 3A Division I: Malakoff (12-2) vs. Grandview (13-2) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest Plus TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Gary Reasons (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & CT Steckel (Reporter)



Friday, Dec. 21

11:00 a.m. – 4A Division II: Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-2) vs. Cuero (14-1) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Ted Emrich (Play-by-Play), Brad McCoy (Analyst), Alexa Shaw (Reporter) & Katie Engleson (Reporter)

3:00 p.m. – 4A Division I: Waco La Vega (13-2) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Shea Walker (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & CT Steckel (Reporter)

7:00 p.m. – 5A Division II: Aledo (15-0) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (15-0) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Gary Reasons (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & CT Steckel (Reporter)



Saturday, Dec. 22

11:00 a.m. – 5A Division I: Dallas Highland Park (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: TV Crew: Ted Emrich (Play-by-Play), Shea Walker (Analyst), Erin Hartigan (Reporter) & Lauren Blackwell (Reporter

3:00 p.m. – 6A Division II: Longview (15-0) vs. Beaumont West Brook (13-2) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Gary Reasons (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & CT Steckel (Reporter)

7:00 p.m. – 6A Division I: Duncanville (14-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (15-0) Where to Watch: FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game will be televised on FSSW Plus in Dallas Mavericks viewing territory only; All other markets can find game on FSSW TV Broadcasters: Craig Way (Play-by-Play), Gary Reasons (Analyst), Sarah Merrifield (Reporter) & CT Steckel (Reporter)



*Available on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in select markets with NBA broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest: The 2A Division I game on Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. will air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in the San Antonio Spurs viewing area; the 6A Division I game on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. will be carried on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in the Dallas Mavericks territory. Please check your local listings.

FOX Sports Southwest Plus is used by FOX Sports Southwest to simultaneously show multiple events on two channels and is available to all TV providers that carry FOX Sports Southwest.