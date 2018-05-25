WATCH: Texas Rangers have birthday surprise for 45-year-old Bartolo Colon
You know, it’s not every day that a starting pitcher on your Major League roster turns 45-years-old…
But that’s what happened this week for Bartolo Colon…and his Texas Rangers teammates “treated” him with a cake to mark the occasion.
Thanks to Delino DeShields and the Texas Rangers twitter account for sharing this moment.
Happy birthday, Big Sexy!
Birthdays get better with age…and cake. #BigSexy
📽️: @LinoDeShields' Instagram pic.twitter.com/mtP7Gtzf7Y
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 24, 2018
