WATCH: Texas Longhorns drop hype video for much anticipated game vs. USC

Part I happened in 2006 at the Rose Bowl…a 41-38 Vince Young-led victory by the Texas Longhorns for the National Championship.

Part II happened last season…a revenge game 11 years in the making…as the USC Trojans beat UT 27-24 at the Coliseum in an overtime thriller.

Part III takes place Saturday night in Austin on national television at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium under the lights and the eyes of Texas.

The Longhorns dropped a hype video for the game and if this doesn’t get the burnt orange hairs on your arms to stand up…nothing will.

Watch the hype video below, then watch Texas take on USC at 7:00pm on FOX.

Hook ‘Em, Horns!