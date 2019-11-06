WATCH: Take a bird’s eye view of Globe Life Field
FOX Sports Southwest
The Texas Rangers posted a new video to their Twitter account showing drone footage of Globe Life Field and the latest construction efforts on the team’s new ballpark.
You can watch the awesome video below as we inch closer to the opening of Globe Life Field.
Bird's-eye view. 😍 pic.twitter.com/T8ZgUlc9Hs
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 6, 2019
