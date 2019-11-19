WATCH: Stars react to seeing Winter Classic jersey for first time
This is Winter Classic cool.
Cameras caught the reactions of several of the Dallas Stars players as they set their sights on the new jerseys the team will be wearing at the Cotton Bowl on January 1st when they face the Nashville Predators in the Winter Classic.
Old school, yet modern…head coach Jim Montgomery describes it perfectly.
Check out the video below:
"Oh that's juicy."
Check out the guys' reactions when they first got a look at the #WinterClassic jerseys. 😂#GoStars pic.twitter.com/ofgbGrJZV0
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 18, 2019
