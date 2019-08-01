WATCH: Spurs star DeMar DeRozan battles campers ‘knockout’ at Mamba Sports Academy
FOX Sports Southwest
A group of lucky campers got a moment they’ll never forget as they got to battle San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan in a game of ‘knockout.’
The game took place at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.
As you might guess, an NBA superstar had a major advantage in this game against a group of youth players…but this game has a surprise ending.
You can watch the highlights of the game below:
Nothing like a game of knockout with @DeMar_DeRozan 👏
🎥: @MambaSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/Gu6uHrcjSd
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 1, 2019
