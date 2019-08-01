WATCH: Spurs star DeMar DeRozan battles campers ‘knockout’ at Mamba Sports Academy

A group of lucky campers got a moment they’ll never forget as they got to battle San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan in a game of ‘knockout.’

The game took place at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

As you might guess, an NBA superstar had a major advantage in this game against a group of youth players…but this game has a surprise ending.

You can watch the highlights of the game below: