WATCH: Skip Bayless says that New Orleans QB Drew Brees is the NFL MVP

Nov 11, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
“I got Drew Brees for MVP… He is having arguably his greatest year ever as he approaches age 40 on January 15th. And I think there’s a really good shot that he will be playing in the Super Bowl.” – Skip Bayless

 

 

 