WATCH: Skip Bayless says that New Orleans QB Drew Brees is the NFL MVP
FOX Sports Southwest
“I got Drew Brees for MVP… He is having arguably his greatest year ever as he approaches age 40 on January 15th. And I think there’s a really good shot that he will be playing in the Super Bowl.” – Skip Bayless
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 14, 2018
