WATCH: San Antonio tribute to Spurs legend Tony Parker
17 seasons…4 NBA Championships…thousands of memories.
The San Antonio Spurs posted a tribute to Tony Parker on their Twitter page Saturday after the team’s legendary point guard signed with the Charlotte Hornets at the start of free agency on Friday.
Good luck in Charlotte, TP…and good luck to any Spurs fans not getting watery eyes from this trip down memory lane.
Thank You, TP! pic.twitter.com/ijzII2J2Nz
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 7, 2018
