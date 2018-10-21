WATCH: Saints QB Drew Brees throws his 500th career touchdown
FOX Sports Southwest
Congratulations to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on throwing his 500th career touchdown pass Sunday.
The strike to Ben Watson gave the Saints the lead in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Watch the historic touchdown pass below.
Brees finds Benjamin Watson for a 1-yard touchdown – No. 500 of his career! #NOvsBAL pic.twitter.com/tA0sLWKRLs
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2018
