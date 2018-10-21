WATCH: Saints QB Drew Brees throws his 500th career touchdown

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) celebrates with quarterback Drew Brees (9) after catching Brees' 500th career touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Congratulations to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on throwing his 500th career touchdown pass Sunday.

The strike to Ben Watson gave the Saints the lead in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch the historic touchdown pass below.

 

 