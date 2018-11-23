WATCH: Prescott jumps in Salvation Army Red Kettle After Remarkable Touchdown Run
FOX Sports Southwest
Two years ago, Ezekiel Elliott made history by jumping into a Salvation Army Red Kettle bucket to celebrate a touchdown on Thanksgiving.
This year, it was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s turn.
After an incredible run by #4 gave Dallas a 30-13 lead over the Washington Redskins early in the 4th quarter, Elliott picked up Prescott and “donated” him into a bucket behind the endzone in front of a sellout crowd at AT&T Stadium.
Watch the touchdown and celebration below.
Giving @Dak!
Runs it in for the TD & jumps in the @SalvationArmyUS red kettle. #FightForGood
Donate now by texting "kettles" to 91999 pic.twitter.com/LFl7JWsUdp
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2018
