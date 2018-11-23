WATCH: Prescott jumps in Salvation Army Red Kettle After Remarkable Touchdown Run

Two years ago, Ezekiel Elliott made history by jumping into a Salvation Army Red Kettle bucket to celebrate a touchdown on Thanksgiving.

This year, it was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s turn.

After an incredible run by #4 gave Dallas a 30-13 lead over the Washington Redskins early in the 4th quarter, Elliott picked up Prescott and “donated” him into a bucket behind the endzone in front of a sellout crowd at AT&T Stadium.

Watch the touchdown and celebration below.