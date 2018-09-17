WATCH: Prescott connects with Austin for 64-yard Cowboys touchdown

Sep 16, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin (10) runs after a reception for a first quarter touchdown against New York Giants safety Curtis Riley (35) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After a Week 1 effort against the Carolina Panthers that saw the offense play very conservative, Cowboys fans all week wanted the team to open up the offense and try to stretch the field this week against the New York Giants.

Ask and ye shall receive.

On the opening drive Sunday night, Dak Prescott hit Tavon Austin deep for a 64-yard touchdown to open the scoring between the two NFC East rivals.

Watch the touchdown below (HT: Twitter.com/NFL)

 

 