WATCH: Prescott connects with Austin for 64-yard Cowboys touchdown

After a Week 1 effort against the Carolina Panthers that saw the offense play very conservative, Cowboys fans all week wanted the team to open up the offense and try to stretch the field this week against the New York Giants.

Ask and ye shall receive.

On the opening drive Sunday night, Dak Prescott hit Tavon Austin deep for a 64-yard touchdown to open the scoring between the two NFC East rivals.

Watch the touchdown below (HT: Twitter.com/NFL)