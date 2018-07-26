WATCH: Popovich gets head start coaching DeRozan for Team USA

It’s been a busy offseason for the Spurs with the summer blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto and DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio.

But before Popovich gets to work on the new-look Spurs, he’s busy with Team USA basketball where he has been able to get a head start coaching DeRozan at minicamp in Las Vegas this week.

DeMar DeRozan getting some 1-on-1 time with his new coach Gregg Popovich. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/lzdbbCMll2 — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) July 26, 2018