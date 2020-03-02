WATCH: Pat McAfee Introduces Zion Williamson before Pelicans/Lakers game

Big-time games call for pulling out all of the stops to get everyone hyped up for the event.

Enter Pat McAfee.

After the Los Angeles Lakers used professional wrestling legend and pop culture icon Ric Flair to introduce LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers last week when New Orleans came to visit the Staples Center for the first ever match-up between James and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans brought in their own special guest for the return visit tonight at the Smoothie King Center

Former NFL punter and current radio/television host Pat McAfee brought down the house with his introduction of the Pelicans and Zion.

Since his retirement from the NFL, McAfee has spent an extensive amount of time with the WWE, where he now works part time as an analyst and commentator.

There might not be a better hype man in the business right now than McAfee and his introduction Sunday night will be hard to ever forget. #ForTheBrand