WATCH: Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph impresses at NFL Combine
Size. Huge Arm. Speed.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph has all the tools to be a great NFL quarterback…and he was able to show off those skills Saturday at the NFL Combine.
H/T to Twitter.com/NFL
6’5”. 235 pounds. With a 🚀arm.@CowboyFB QB @Rudolph2Mason’s #NFLCombine highlights! pic.twitter.com/aGtYMe7Gsf
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
