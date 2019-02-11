WATCH: Luka Doncic sets another NBA rookie scoring record

Feb 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With his 28 points Sunday in the Mavericks 102-101 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic became the first player 19 years or younger in NBA history to score 1,100 points in a season before the All-Star break (via @EliasSports).

Just another amazing stat in an amazing rookie season for the Dallas sensation.