WATCH: Luka Doncic sets another NBA rookie scoring record
FOX Sports Southwest
With his 28 points Sunday in the Mavericks 102-101 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic became the first player 19 years or younger in NBA history to score 1,100 points in a season before the All-Star break (via @EliasSports).
Just another amazing stat in an amazing rookie season for the Dallas sensation.
Another day…another NBA record for @luka7doncic#MFFL | #LukaMagic | #Mavericks pic.twitter.com/ONP23ctSGf
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) February 11, 2019
