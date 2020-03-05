WATCH: Luka Doncic meets Eden Hazard after Mavs-Pelicans game

Two of the biggest stars in their respective sports met and swapped jerseys last night after the Mavericks – Pelicans game in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had a chance encounter with Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard in the Mavericks locker room after Dallas overtime victory Wednesday night against New Orleans.

Hazard is in Dallas to have surgery on his injured ankle that could keep him out of the rest of the La Liga season in Spain.

Doncic played for Real Madrid’s basketball team before being drafted by the Mavericks.

The current Los Blancos star got the see history last night as the former Real Madrid star Doncic set a new Mavericks team record by recording his 22nd career triple-double, moving him past Jason Kidd for number one on Dallas’ all-time list.