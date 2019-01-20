WATCH: Kyler Murray practices with Steelers WR Antonio Brown at Allen High School

No big deal, just arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL playing catch with what might be the top quarterback selected in the upcoming NFL Draft on a Sunday afternoon in North Texas.

While the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams were playing in the NFC Championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video on his Twitter page of himself practicing with former Oklahoma Sooners QB and current reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray at the indoor practice facility at Allen High School.

Murray’s Sooners teammate Hollywood Brown was also tagged in the post.

Rumors are swirling that Brown could be traded by the Steelers before the start of the next season…but is there any chance that #84 ends up with whatever team drafts Kyler?

Based on what we see here with the chemistry between the two…it might not be a bad idea.