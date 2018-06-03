WATCH: Kody Clemens crushes two home runs in Texas’ 8-3 win over rival Texas A&M
You don’t pitch to Kody Clemens.
But someone forgot to tell the Texas A&M Aggies that.
Clemens made the Longhorns rivals regret it in Texas 8-3 win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas stays undefeated in the regional with Texas A&M now moving on to play Indiana on Sunday in an elimination game.
"This is the game and this is the series, where you cement your legacy if you're a Longhorn or an Aggie."
Kody Clemens. Legendary.
You cannot keep Kody Clemens in the park tonight…
HR NUMBER 2 IN THE BOOKS!
Top 6th | TX 8 | TAMU 1
