WATCH: Kody Clemens crushes two home runs in Texas’ 8-3 win over rival Texas A&M

You don’t pitch to Kody Clemens.

But someone forgot to tell the Texas A&M Aggies that.

Clemens made the Longhorns rivals regret it in Texas 8-3 win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas stays undefeated in the regional with Texas A&M now moving on to play Indiana on Sunday in an elimination game.

 

 

 

 