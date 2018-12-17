WATCH: JJ Watt plays catch with fans before Texans – Jets game

There is no question that Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt is one of the best guys in the NFL.

From his humanitarian efforts off the field to how he treats the fans, Watt is always doing something to put a smile on a face.

That continued Saturday at MetLife Stadium before the Texans faced the New York Jets.

Cameras caught Watt doing his traditional pre-game warm-up drill of playing catches with kids on the field and in the stands.

As always, this is awesome. Keep being you, J.J.

This is great: Houston’s JJ Watt warming up the crowd. pic.twitter.com/DaEZ6riG4p — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1074038397025566721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1074038397025566721&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fftw.usatoday.com%2F2018%2F12%2Fjj-watt-texans-jets-warm-up-catch-fans-metlife-stadium