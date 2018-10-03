WATCH: Get NBA2K dribbling tips from Dimez of Mavs Gaming

It takes a lot to master the slick dribbling moves you see the professional gamers of the NBA2K League pull off.

Step up your game by taking in these tips from one of the best NBA2K players in the world, Dimez of Mavs Gaming, as he talks about the techniques he uses while playing the game.

 

 

 