WATCH: Get NBA2K dribbling tips from Dimez of Mavs Gaming
FOX Sports Southwest
It takes a lot to master the slick dribbling moves you see the professional gamers of the NBA2K League pull off.
Step up your game by taking in these tips from one of the best NBA2K players in the world, Dimez of Mavs Gaming, as he talks about the techniques he uses while playing the game.
🏀🎮 @DatBoyDimez of @MavsGG shares some tips on how to become an elite ball handler in @NBA2K! #NBA2KTutorialTuesday pic.twitter.com/DnRjHSwqEV
— NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) October 2, 2018