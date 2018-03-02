WATCH: Former Rangers infielder Russell Wilson gets at-bat in Yankees spring training game
After being traded by the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees earlier this spring, Russell Wilson finally got his big league dream fulfilled on Friday as he took a plate appearance in the Yankee’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
Let’s just say that Wilson will not be hanging up his Seattle Seahawks helmet anytime soon.
Maybe not the result @DangeRussWilson wanted, but a fun cameo for the fans (and it looks like Wilson, too). #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/RZ3LFawpnf
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 2, 2018
