WATCH: Every Tony Romo to Jason Witten touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys
In honor of Jason Witten‘s 36th birthday on Sunday, the NFL put out a supercut highlight video of every Tony Romo-to-Jason Witten touchdown during both of their careers with the Dallas Cowboys.
From touchdown #1 to touchdown #37, we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much as we did.
Happy birthday, #82!
In honor of the tight end's birthday…
EVERY @dallascowboys TD from @TonyRomo to @JasonWitten! pic.twitter.com/8dv4KZJz4p
— NFL (@NFL) May 6, 2018
