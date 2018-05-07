WATCH: Every Tony Romo to Jason Witten touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys

In honor of Jason Witten‘s 36th birthday on Sunday, the NFL put out a supercut highlight video of every Tony Romo-to-Jason Witten touchdown during both of their careers with the Dallas Cowboys.

From touchdown #1 to touchdown #37, we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much as we did.

Happy birthday, #82!

 

 