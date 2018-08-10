WATCH: Every throw by Baker Mayfield in his preseason debut for the Browns

If you were wondering how long it would take #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to get up-to-speed in his transition from college to the NFL, you got your answer Thursday night.

Not long…not long at all.

Mayfield threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns after coming in to replace starter Tyrod Taylor in the Browns 20-10 win over the New York Giants in the preseason opener for both teams.

Watch the video below, posted by the NFL’s official Twitter account, of every pass thrown by Mayfield in his debut.