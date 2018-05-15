WATCH: Emmitt Smith Career Highlight Video
In honor of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith’s 49th birthday today, the NFL posted a career highlight video showcasing all of the top moments of Smith’s legendary Hall of Fame career.
Sit back and watch this trip down memory lane.
Happy birthday, #22!
The most rushing yards in @NFLHistory?@EmmittSmith22 owns the record.
And this amazing highlight reel. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qdgP3Ko6fp
— NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2018
