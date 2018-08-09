WATCH: Drew Brees, Saints QBs take on the Dunk Tank Challenge
Drew Brees and a dunk tank…do we need to say anything more?
The New Orleans Saints quarterbacks have continued their tradition of producing yearly trick-shot videos from training camp.
This year, the guys introduced a dunk tank into the mix…and the results were awesome.
Check out the clip below (HT: Twitter.com/Saints)
One of the best #SaintsQBs challenges yet: Dunk Tank!
😂 Sorry, not sorry @KristianGaric 😂#Saints @WWLAMFM pic.twitter.com/7HMzaaX3DI
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2018
