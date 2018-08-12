WATCH: Drew Brees, Saints QBs take on the ‘Duck Hunt Challenge’ in latest trick shot video
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints quarterbacks continue to have a blast at training camp with their hilarious trick shot videos.
Today’s challenge sees the guys playing a football version of the Nintendo classic video game Duck Hunt.
Check out the clip below that was posted to the Saints official Twitter page:
Who remembers the Nintendo game "Duck Hunt"?
The #SaintsQBs played it in their latest challenge!#SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/flbFIPV7Ho
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 12, 2018
