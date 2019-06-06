WATCH: Dirk Nowitzki tries to throw sidearm…and it’s just a little outside
Before Wednesday night’s Texas Rangers game, newly retired basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch on Dallas Mavericks Night at Globe Life Park.
While the first pitch went off pretty flawlessly, Nowitzki’s warm-up pitches didn’t.
The Mavericks shared a video of Dirk practicing before the game in the cages under the stadium, and for some reason, Nowitzki thought it might be a good idea to try throwing sidearm.
Nope…
Trying out the sidearm 🤭 @swish41 | @Rangers pic.twitter.com/ByL8VDQ52x
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 5, 2019
When the first pitch came around, things couldn’t have gone much better though for Nowitzki, everything except Elvis Andrus not catching the ball.
Bad first pitch by @swish41 or poor catching by @ElvisandrusSS1?
You be the judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUWcEhOqJa
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 6, 2019
