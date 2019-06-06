WATCH: Dirk Nowitzki tries to throw sidearm…and it’s just a little outside

Before Wednesday night’s Texas Rangers game, newly retired basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch on Dallas Mavericks Night at Globe Life Park.

While the first pitch went off pretty flawlessly, Nowitzki’s warm-up pitches didn’t.

The Mavericks shared a video of Dirk practicing before the game in the cages under the stadium, and for some reason, Nowitzki thought it might be a good idea to try throwing sidearm.

Nope…

When the first pitch came around, things couldn’t have gone much better though for Nowitzki, everything except Elvis Andrus not catching the ball.