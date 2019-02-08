WATCH: Did Tony Romo just hit the shot of the year on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

What exactly CAN’T Tony Romo do these days?

As amazing as he was on the football field…as amazing as he has been on the booth…he showed today at Pebble Beach that he is equally amazing on the golf course.

Romo nearly holed-out this shot from the tent at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday afternoon.

Romo would go on to birdie the hole…as he probably predicted before he took the shot.