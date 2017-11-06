WATCH: Dez Bryant becomes 3rd Cowboy to record 500 career catches
On Sunday, Dez Bryant became the 3rd Dallas Cowboy in franchise history to record 500 career receptions…and he did it the fastest in just his 105th game.
Watch the catch below from the Dallas Cowboys official Twitter feed:
On this play, @DezBryant became the 3rd player in franchise history to reach 500 career catches. The fastest to do so in his 105th game. pic.twitter.com/V2JPU2mIQX
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 6, 2017
