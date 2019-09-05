WATCH: Dallas Stars compete in Traverse City NHL Prospect Tournament Sept. 6-10 – LIVE STREAMS

The top prospects in the Dallas Stars system will again be competing in this tournament which takes place between Friday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 10th.

The NHL Prospect Tournament showcases the prospects of eight NHL teams playing for the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup.

All games at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

Below are links to the streams to every game in the tournament that can be viewed on FSGo.

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild at 3 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m

SATURDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues at 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 2 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

7th-Place Game at Noon

5th-Place Game at 12:30 p.m.

3rd-Place Game at 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game at 5 p.m.