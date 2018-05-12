WATCH: Dallas Cowboys rookies arrive at The Star for first minicamp
Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys rookies have arrived in Frisco at The Star for their first minicamp as members of America’s Team.
The Cowboys posted a video highlighting this first practice as the rookies begin to “Earn Their Stars.”
First day at the new job. #EarnTheStar pic.twitter.com/HXMs3QcsCJ
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2018
