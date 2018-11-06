WATCH: Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to Jason Witten before game vs. Titans
FOX Sports Southwest
We aren’t crying…you’re crying.
Watch the video the Dallas Cowboys played on the jumbotron before Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans below.
Witten returned to Dallas for the first time Monday since his retirement to as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team.
The #DallasCowboys homecoming tribute video for @JasonWitten as he returns to @ATTStadium. #ThankYouWitten pic.twitter.com/LJ5icG6bFf
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 6, 2018
