WATCH: Dallas Cowboys channel Conor McGregor in blowout win over Jacksonville
UFC badboy Conor McGregor was a special guest of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at AT&T Stadium for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars…and coming off a game where the team could use a little motivation, the “Notorious” one rubbed off on the team.
McGregor was on the field before the game, tossing the ball around and firing-up the team before taking in the game from the owner’s suite.
How have the Cowboys dropped 30 on the Jags?@TheNotoriousMMA's pump up speech, probably. (via @dillondanis) pic.twitter.com/tZ3LIKXVvL
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018
.@TheNotoriousMMA mixing it up before today’s game. #JAXvsDAL pic.twitter.com/2otbkyY5Cq
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 14, 2018
And it didn’t take long to see that the Cowboys heard the message loud-and-clear, celebrating every big play with McGregor’s iconic strut.
TD celebration inspired by @TheNotoriousMMA. #JAXvsDAL pic.twitter.com/VXe9AlNaVh
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 14, 2018
Zeke turning his McGregor on 😂 @EzekielElliott @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/X9ktCroWnz
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018
The Cowboys went on to dominate the Jaguars 40-7, moving their record to 3-3.
No word yet if McGregor is available for the trip to Washington next week for the huge match-up against division rival Redskins.
- AFC
- AFC South
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-