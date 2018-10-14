WATCH: Dallas Cowboys channel Conor McGregor in blowout win over Jacksonville

UFC badboy Conor McGregor was a special guest of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at AT&T Stadium for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars…and coming off a game where the team could use a little motivation, the “Notorious” one rubbed off on the team.

McGregor was on the field before the game, tossing the ball around and firing-up the team before taking in the game from the owner’s suite.

How have the Cowboys dropped 30 on the Jags?@TheNotoriousMMA's pump up speech, probably. (via @dillondanis) pic.twitter.com/tZ3LIKXVvL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018

And it didn’t take long to see that the Cowboys heard the message loud-and-clear, celebrating every big play with McGregor’s iconic strut.

The Cowboys went on to dominate the Jaguars 40-7, moving their record to 3-3.

No word yet if McGregor is available for the trip to Washington next week for the huge match-up against division rival Redskins.