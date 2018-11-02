WATCH: Dallas Cowboys announce Gil Brandt to enter Ring of Honor
FOX Sports Southwest
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Personnel Chief will become the 22nd member of the Ring of Honor in a ceremony to be conducted when the Cowboys face the New Orleans Saints on November 29th.
Watch the press conference announcement below:
LIVE: Jerry Jones makes a football related announcement from The Star. https://t.co/TxSvK1uJJp
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 2, 2018
HONORED
humbled
PROUD#CowboysRingOfHonor#AmericasTeam pic.twitter.com/DXRsfWw0aF
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 2, 2018
Jerry Jones: As the Cowboys’ former player personnel chief, Gil Brandt oversaw the acquisition of 15 of 19 Ring of Honor members. Quite a ROH resume. #cowboyswire
— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 2, 2018
