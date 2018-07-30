WATCH: Dak Prescott’s Top 10 Plays of the 2017 Season
Football season is officially here.
And to honor Dak Prescott‘s 25th birthday on Sunday, the NFL posted a video on their Twitter page of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s Top 10 plays from the 2017 season.
Happy birthday, Dak…and thank you NFL for posting this clip to help get us excited for this upcoming Cowboys season!
To celebrate his 25th birthday…@dak's 10 BEST plays from last season! 🤠🏈 pic.twitter.com/XbqRfaTsLC
— NFL (@NFL) July 29, 2018
