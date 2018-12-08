WATCH: Dak Prescott’s #MyCauseMyCleats designed by artist with no arms
FOX Sports Southwest
The Dallas Cowboys posted avideo on their Twitter page highlighting the shoes Dak Prescott will be wearing for this year’s #MyCauseMyCleats campaign that were designed by his friend Kendrell Daniels, an amazing artist who was born without arms.
Take a minute to watch this inspiring story below. (H/T: Twitter.com/DallasCowboys)
Dak Prescott's #MyCauseMyCleats were made by artist Kendrell Daniels, who was born with no arms. He is one of the many inspirations behind @dak's @FFFfoundation4.
To learn more, be involved and donate, visit → https://t.co/LvB7rVdALO pic.twitter.com/1MBxq9XStk
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 7, 2018
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-