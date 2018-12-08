WATCH: Dak Prescott’s #MyCauseMyCleats designed by artist with no arms

The Dallas Cowboys posted avideo on their Twitter page highlighting the shoes Dak Prescott will be wearing for this year’s #MyCauseMyCleats campaign that were designed by his friend Kendrell Daniels, an amazing artist who was born without arms.

Take a minute to watch this inspiring story below. (H/T: Twitter.com/DallasCowboys)

 

 