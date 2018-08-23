WATCH: Dak Prescott connects with Michael Gallup on impressive catch
By the looks of training camp and preseason games, we just might be saying “Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup” a whole lot this season.
The two connected again on Thursday with an impressive pass and catch during the Dallas Cowboys practice at The Star in Frisco.
Luckily, the cameras over at the Cowboys Twitter page caught the play for us to see:
.@dak ➡️ @michael13gallup 👀 #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/maKJV33X4q
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 23, 2018
