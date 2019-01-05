WATCH: Cowboys release new ‘Finish the Fight’ hype video before playoff game vs. Seahawks
FOX Sports Southwest
As if Cowboys Nation need any more reason to get excited for tonight, the Dallas Cowboys released a new hype video to get everyone ready for the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
And it is sure to make the hairs on your arms stand up.
Forget the past…forget the hype…it’s about this team…and it’s about right now.
#FinishTheFight
Don’t sleep. #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/NHb4Q9lzVp
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 4, 2019
