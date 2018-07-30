WATCH: Cowboys Nation sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Dak Prescott at training camp
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated his 25th birthday in California on Sunday.
And as #4 entered the field for practice at training camp, the gathered Cowboys Nation serenaded their quarterback with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to honor the occasion.
Watch the clip below, hat tip to the Dallas Cowboys Twitter page.
#CowboysNation singing happy birthday to @dak as he runs out to practice on day 4 of #CowboysCamp! 🎼🎂 pic.twitter.com/UV1YeVlfww
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 29, 2018
