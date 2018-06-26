WATCH: Benn, Bishop, Johns crushing home runs at batting practice on Stars night at Rangers game
Jamie Benn, Ben Bishop and Stephen Johns got the chance to show off their skills off the ice as they participated in batting practice on Dallas Stars night at the Texas Rangers game on Monday night.
Check out the highlights from their time in the cage below:
The boys @jamiebenn14, @Benbishop30 & @stjohns28 showed up for BP at the @Rangers game & absolutely CRUSHED it. #HomeRunDerby | #GoStars pic.twitter.com/d5rKc4bDSD
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 25, 2018
