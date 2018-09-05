WATCH: Baker Mayfield told he will be the Cleveland Browns back-up quarterback

On the season finale of “Hard Knocks” Tuesday night on HBO, cameras caught the moment Browns head coach Hue Jackson informed quarterback Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton that Mayfield would be Cleveland’s back-up quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor to start the season.

You can watch the clip below that was posted to the NFL’s official Twitter account to see how Mayfield, the surprise #1 overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, took the news on what his role will be to start his career.