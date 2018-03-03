WATCH: Baker Mayfield runs unofficial 4.81 at NFL Combine
The quarterbacks have taken the field at the NFL combine…including Oklahoma Sooners and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
Watch his first unofficial attempt at the 40-yard dash below:
On his first attempt, Heisman-winning QB @BakerMayfield clocks a 4.81u in the 40!
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/fLLkVBLxbi
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Oklahoma Sooners
-
20146-20149