WATCH: Baker Mayfield completes first pass of his NFL career

It’s Baker Mayfield time in Cleveland.

Late in the first half of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, Browns starting QB Tyrod Tyalor left the game after suffering a concussion and back-up QB…and #1 overall pick…Baker Mayfield entered the game for Cleveland’s final drive of the half.

Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry for his first ever career completion, then led the Browns down the field for three points.

Taylor has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Watch Mayfield’s first completion below (HT: Twitter.com/Browns)